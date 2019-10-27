Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons were rescued on Sunday following the collapsed of a two-storey building at Butcher Line, Dilimi in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that the building which collapsed on another structure at about 3pm, left five persons injured but no life was lost.

It was learned that the building which collapsed belonged to Alh. Mohammed Kauta, who has two wives, but his children had gone out for Qur’an recitation about the time the accident happened.

It was gathered that one of his wives was rushed immediately to the hospital following the shock while Alh. Mohammed Kauta sustained fatal injuries.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Nuru said that the building collapsed on the house of Mallam Ibrahim Maikifi, who has also has two wives and several children who had also gone out for Qur’an recitation when the incident occurred.

Nuru said the two families were both rescued by sympathisers before the arrival of law-enforcement agencies and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Recall that a three-storey building had collapsed on the same Butcher Line, Dilimi in July 2019 killing 13 persons.

Governor Simon Lalong, who visited the scene, had ordered the demolition of buildings with poor integrity within the metropolis.

He said: “When people are constructing buildings they should make sure they get the appropriate authorities which is either Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) or Ministry of Lands and Survey, and the supervisory agencies should also do their own job.

“And I’m also saying that from now onwards, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB,) Lands and Survey and the security agencies should move street to street, identify buildings that are not properly structured, mark them for demolition; and we are going to demolish them,” he ordered.