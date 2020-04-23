Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State command has announced that five inmates serving jail terms at its facility in Enugu have bagged university degrees in different fields from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Monday Emeka on Thursday.

According to Emeka, the inmates who hail from Enugu, Ebonyi, and Abia states obtained degrees in Peace Study, Entrepreneurship and Business Management, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Mathematics and Law.

He said: “The graduands are Obinna Israel Godlove, a native of Uburu in Ohaozara L.G.A of Ebonyi State (Peace Study with a Cumulative Grade Point of 4.17). He is also the overall best for Special Study Centres in correctional centres nationwide. Chekwube Cletus, is a native of Umuariaga in Ikwu-ano L.G.A of Abia State; He studied Entrepreneurship and Business Management with a Second Class Honours.

“Others are: Okeke Ernest Emeka with Second Class Lower in Peace and Conflict Resolution. He hails from Agwu L.G.A of Enugu State. Abonyi Henry Obinna majored in Mathematics and Computer Science and graduated with Second Class Lower Division and Nkama Dickson studied Peace and Conflict Resolution. They both hail from Ebonyi State”.

He also revealed that the Special Study Centre of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Enugu Custodial Centre had previously produced graduates in different fields of study, including Mr. Theophilus Adenyi who was the best graduating student in 2014. He is presently pursuing his Doctorate degree in the University of Nigeria Nsukka.