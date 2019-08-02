Five ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) have been reportedly abducted on their way to attend the church’s Ministers’ Conference in Lagos.

General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced the abduction, on Friday, while giving a talk at the Redeemed Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Pastor Adeboye said the abduction took place, on Thursday, along the Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State. He charged the congregation to pray for the release of the abductees.

Pastor Adeboye said this was the first time such incident of that magnitude had happened.

According to him, “As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” he queried.