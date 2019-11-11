Unknown terrorists have ambushed a security force vehicle in Pakistan’s eastern Rajanpur district, killing five security personnel, security sources told Xinhua on Monday.

The assailants waiting for the vehicle opened fire on the vehicle late Sunday near the Arbi Tabba in Rajanpur, a district in eastern Punjab province.

The deceased include two police officers, two intelligence officers and a civilian informant, security officials said.

After the attack, the terrorists succeeded in fleeing from the spot.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a hunt for the culprits in the area, but no arrest has been made yet. (Xinhua/NAN)