From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

No fewer than five solar installations vandals have been apprehended by the special security outfit of the Nkalagu community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

President, Nkalagu Town Caretaker Committee, Joseph Chigbo Omabe, said the suspects were caught with some of their tools after they allegedly vandalised street solar panels recently installed by the senator representing Ebonyi Central District, Obinna Ogba.

Briefing newsmen, Omabe said that his effort yielded positive result following a tip off to his group by some persons.

According to him, he quickly and quietly handpicked some of his men without formal arrangement for the night surveillance, the strategy through which they laid ambush before the arrival of the miscreants.

He said that from the confessional statements of the suspects aged between 17 and 19, none of them hailed from the area. He said that the places so far affected by the nefarious activities of the suspected vandals were Ogba’s village, Amanvu, Ishiagu and other parts of Nkalagu.

He noted with dismay that the first set of hoodlums, who invaded the community early this month, excavated and evacuated large quantity of power cables and electrical installations, among other things, were from Imo and Abia states and wondered why Nkalagu was their destination point.

He said: “It will be sacrilegious for us to fold our hands and lose the dividend of democracy, which was brought and installed in all the corners of Nkalagu by Senator Ogba being looted by unscrupulous elements in the society.”