Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Police in Borno State have arrested five serving Nigerian Army personnel allegedly stealing a car, tricycle and other items in the state while armed.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, told newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri, the capital of the state, that two soldiers, who were armed with AK-47 rifle and locally made pistol, robbed a tricycle rider and driver of a golf car in two locations in the state

Aliyu said: “SARS operatives arrested a serving member of the Nigerian Army deployed to Monguno and another deployed to Dalori IDPs camp, now at large. They criminally conspired and robbed a man of his Keke NAPEP (tricycle) after firing a shot. The Keke NAPEP is valued at about N600, 000.” The alleged offence took place in Maiduguri on May 13.

He said the men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the soldier while the other fled and is at large. Another soldier was also arrested for robbery of a golf car at Bayo Local Government Area in the southern part of Borno.

“Suspects confessed to have committed the offence of the golf car valued at about N1 million,” the police chief stated.

He said three other soldiers were also apprehended for various robbery-related cases within the metropolis. He said a serving member of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was also arrested for being in possession of 66 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. The suspect, who was reportedly arrested at a motor park, was said to have confessed to be taking the ammunition to Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Aliyu said 88 suspects were arrested for various criminal cases by the police within two weeks through the Operation Puff Adder launched in the state on May 3, to combat criminal activities.

The suspects paraded by the police include suspected burglars, fraudsters, drug peddlers and a five-man robbery gang, among others. He said the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

He appealed to youths to shun criminal acts and urged people to be security conscious. He also advised criminals to abandon their acts and embrace virtues of godliness.