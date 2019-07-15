Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Nigerian Army, 8 Division, Sokoto, has said it has launched a manhunt for five soldiers who escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash on transit to Abuja.

The affected soldiers were said to be members of Operation Harbin Kunama III in Sokoto. Their identity were detailed as Gabriel Oluwaniyi, a corporal; Mohammed Aminu, a corporal; Commander Haruna, a lance corporal; Oluji Joshua, a lance corporal; and Hayatudeen Abubakar, a lance corporal.

Spokesman for the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, Lieutenant Audu Arigu gave the update to journalists in Sokoto, on Monday while responding to an enquiry.

He confirmed that the soldiers fled while on escort duty, adding that: “The wanted soldiers were detailed for legitimate escort duty for a VIP. However, they chose to rob the VIP.

“Investigation has commenced to unravel the circumstances and whereabouts of the soldiers.”

The spokesman declined to give further explanation on the identity of the VIP involved.

Sources within the division revealed that the Division’s General Officer Commanding Officer, Major General Hakeem Otiki, was aware of the incident as the affected soldiers were his known trusted foot soldiers.