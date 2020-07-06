Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

Police in Ebonyi State yesterday said the five victims who were abducted last week at Ekoli Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state by suspected warlords from Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State have not been found.

The Commissioner of Police of the state, Mr.Philip Maku, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abakaliki said his command was doing everything possible to ascertain their whereabouts and rescue them alive.

He solicited for useful information from members of the public that could help the command in their investigation.

“The missing persons have not been found. We are on top of the matter and we are hopeful that the missing persons will be rescued alive. We are also relying on those in the Cross River axis for any useful information, but we have not see any of their bodies. So we believe they are still alive. The National boundary Commission should come and do proper demarcation of the disputed area and other disputed areas throughout all the boundary areas across the state” Maku said.

Daily Sun had reported that a man and his wife were killed and five others abducted in Ekoli Edda when the community and their neighbours in Biase Cross River State clashed last Tuesday over ownership of Palm Plantation at the boundary connecting the two communities.

Mr. Philip Maku also warned all officers within the command to comport themselves and approach their duties with responsibility and professionalism, warning that the command under his watch will not tolerate any act of brutality and assault on residents of the state.

He noted that all police officers within the jurisdiction of the command must take their works seriously and shun any act of indiscipline or any action capable of damaging the corporate image of the command or the police in general.

CP Maku therefore urged Ebonyi residents not to hesitate to report any police officer who assaults or brutalizes anyone in the course of his/her duties to his office for prompt and appropriate disciplinary action, noting that to successfully fight crimes and all forms of criminality in the state, the resident of the state and the police must work in synergy and understanding.

He warned criminals and those that indulging in criminal activities to repent or leave the state, vowing that he will make the state uncomfortable for them.

CP Maku further announced that his command has put in place all the necessary strategies needed to flush out criminal elements from their hideouts, stressing that his men were battle ready for the task.