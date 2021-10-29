From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Five students from two colleges of Education in Kano Stste, Thursday, died in an accident that occurred on their way to Katsina State.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Abba Anwal said 13 other students who survived the crash have been taken to a medical facility in the state.

Although the details of the ghastly accident was skethy as at press time it was gathered that the students were travelling to Katsina for a North West zonal meeting when the accident occurred somewhere near Bichi town.

The deceased, the statement added included Abubakar Sulaiman, Tahir A. Dalhatu, Maryam Abdullahi, A’isha Wada Abdulsalam and Usman Abubakar Abubakar.

While the first four came from Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, the last person came from Federal College of Education, Kano,” the statement further disclosed.

