Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons were rescued yesterday following the collapsed of a two-storey building at Butcher Line, Dilimi in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the building, which collapsed on another structure at about 3pm left five persons injured but no life was lost.

It was learnt that the building which collapsed belong to Alhaji Kauta, has two wives and his children had gone out for Qur’an recitation.

One of his wives was rushed immediately to the hospital following the shock while Kauta sustained serious injuries.

A witness, who gave his name as Nuru, said that the building collapsed on the house of Mallam Ibrahim Maikifi, who also has two wives and several children, who had also gone out for Qur’an recitation when the incident occurred.

Nuru said the two families were both rescued by sympathizers before the arrival of law enforcement agencies and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Daily Sun gathered that a three- storey building had collapsed in the same Butcher Line, Dilimi in July 2019 where 13 persons perished.

Governor Simon Lalong, who had visited the scene, ordered the demolishing of buildings that are not properly structured within the metropolis.

He said: “When people are constructing buildings, they should make sure they get the appropriate authorities which is either Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) or Ministry of Lands and Survey, and the supervisory agencies should also do their own job.

“I’m also saying that from now onwards, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB,) Lands and Survey and the security agencies should move street to street, identify buildings that are not properly structured, mark them for demolition; and we are going to demolish them.”