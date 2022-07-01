Call of Duty Warzone has given Battle Royale genre a new spin with its innovative game design, but just like every other Call of Duty game (except Modern Warfare), this game still lacks a few things that the fans want to see. So here are five things we would love to see being added to Call of Duty Warzone.

1. Keep the Stimulus Solos

One of the biggest complaints that we had with the Gulag was it was a tiresome and frustrating experience masquerading as “challenging.” Granted that having just two lives for the entire game ups the challenge and makes you go more careful. But this session of honing your Battle Royale skills makes no sense because the Gulag was a place of “attic” and “rooftop” campers, all waiting with the sniper rifles and a lack of combat abilities to shoot you the moment you enter the Gulag.

So imagine this, you’ve had a wonderful round, raking in kills. But one misclick, and you’re dead. Now you have a chance of coming back to the game through the Gulag, but the moment you enter, after the tedious cutscenes and whatnot, some random player snipes you in the head. You’ve lost the game.

The problem with the Gulag is that it’s not difficult but tedious, boring, and takes the fun out of the game. With the coming of Stimulus Solos, we couldn’t be happier. With health insurance of $4,500, you can instantly respawn back in the game with your good ol’ pistol and your skills to get back in the game. It is more fun, more challenging, and makes you want to put in the effort.

We loved the Stimulus Solos addition, and so did everyone who is putting in the hours in Warzone, and we want it to stay. The price of respawning seems a bit too low, which prolongs the solo games a bit too much. So if in the next season the devs could increase the respawn threshold, it would be perfect!

2. Big Updates, Less Effect

Warzone players can tell how annoying it is to open the game just to see another 10 GB “patch” waiting to be downloaded and installed, which is just a minor bug fix that rarely fixes anything. The size of these massive patches and updates can be a nightmare, especially if you have a poor wifi connection. Imagine downloading a 10 GB patch on your PlayStation 4 with a 10 Mbps download speed. Good luck playing the game before you run out of steam!

We want the patches and updates to be small. Frequent updates can be ignored if they are small in size and bring a better change to the game.

3. The Problem with Bloom

Okay, so not many people might know this because this gets a little bit into the technical side. So there’s a game mechanic used by the developers mostly while making first-person shooter games. It is called Bloom and is related to the gun shooting experience. So what does Bloom do?

When you are playing a normal first-person shooter game, the perfect example here would be Call of Duty Vanguard, bloom is very important to have to make the game fun. What Bloom does is, it slightly changes the direction of your bullet to deliberately miss the target at which you are shooting. This makes shooting NPCs a little more challenging and fun. The problem is that you don’t want Bloom to be in a Battle Royale Game.

The moment this game mechanic comes into play in a Battle Royale game (where taking accurate first shots can make you win or lose the game), everything goes south. Sadly, for some reason Warzone Pacific has added Bloom, taking it from Vanguard, which makes no sense at all, especially the way they have done it.

Bloom has been added with full force. So while playing the game, even if you have the eyes of an eagle and the aim of an Olympic archer, you will most probably miss the shot. This makes the game a lot more frustrating. So should they remove Bloom altogether?

Not necessarily. Bloom could be great if used properly in Battle Royale games. Fortnite, for one, uses Bloom in its shooting mechanic. But here’s the trick, the first few shots should never use Bloom, so if your first shots hit the target (which puts your aim first), you get the kill. And it does not make you feel that the other person is using Warzone cheats. So we want Raven Software and Infinity to make this change in the game; it will make Warzone even better.

4. Crashes and Bugs

Nothing is more annoying than an unfinished, buggy game. And no matter how much we enjoy playing Warzone, some things about it make us lose our cool. It has been years since the game came, and we still run into crashes and bugs while playing. The most recent and common are the crashes that we have been experiencing. While playing, the game suddenly crashes, and the error code says, “contact the developer.”

You can understand how frustrating it could be, especially when you are playing well after a really long time with a great KD ratio. Apart from these fatal, game-ruining crashes, countless bugs still haven’t been fixed. For example, sometimes, the fire mode switches from continuous to a single bullet. Then there’s the classic jump-over bug which just freezes the player the moment they try to jump over a wall or an object.

These are some of the many irritating bugs that plague the game. As if Warzone cheats and hacks were not a problem already that these bugs have started making playing the game almost impossible.

Another major bug in the game is texture glitches. So many players have reported seeing just some part of the body of other players. Mostly, we have seen floating heads instead of a player, which not only takes us out of the gaming experience and makes it impossible to play this game properly. It is hard to believe how developers have not fixed such a visible (or more like invisible) issue yet.

There are also multiple reports of the game not working properly on older generation consoles; some players report the game either won’t start or straight-up makes the console unresponsive. This is experienced by both blue and green teams, i.e., PlayStation and Xbox players.

5. Audio Issues

We have nothing but all the negative things in the world to say about the audio design of this game. We don’t know which production team designed the audio, but the best way to describe it would be “jarring.” Call of Duty games have always been known for their excellent gun sound effects, and that is true for Warzone as well.

But where it fails and falls terribly is the surrounding sound and ambient noise. For some reason, we keep hearing loud booms and bangs in the sky, as if countless bombs are going off. We know that these “explosions” are meant to give the game an authentic feel, but this “authentic feel” becomes a major inconvenience.

These ambient noises and sounds would be great for campaign gameplay, like Vanguard. But in a Battle Royale where you need to be attentive to the smallest and faintest footsteps that might be the sound of you getting shot in the head, listening to deafening bangs in the sky is not the best way to play a Battle Royale game.

But it gets worse. Remember that sound is very important in any game, let alone Battle Royale. Many times we have noticed that there are no sounds of footsteps! We could see two players running right in front, and they made no noise at all. This is a complaint we’ve seen on game forums and social media a lot. So if the sound design and effects could be improved, it would help a lot in making this game better.

Conclusion

These were the five things that fans would love to see in Warzone. There’s no doubt that people are enjoying this new take on an already stale Battle Royale genre, and props to the developers for making it fresh, but there are many more things fans would want to see in this game. Hackers, bugs, and issues are still a thing, but the developers are working on it as you read this article. So that is a positive thing.

There are some issues regarding the loadout and ground loot. This has been an issue since day one, and people have been complaining a lot about ground loot and load-outs. Firstly, their ground loots are not great at all. The developers need to add better ground loot to make the gameplay more fun. The option of having load-outs would be a welcome addition to the game.