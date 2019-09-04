Google Search processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. Google’s search engine is the most used across all platforms, with more than 5.4 billion searches each day and 1.9 trillion searches per year.

Using Google can be straightforward, whether you are doing academic research for assignments as a student, finding out about competitors as a business person or just for entertainment. Google Search’s Web, Image, Video, News, Maps and More tabs help ensure you get the kind of results you are after.

However, Google Search offers more ways to get even better results.

Here are five things you probably did not know you could do with Google Search:

Search lyrics to your favourite songs

Google displays music lyrics at the top of its search results pages when you search for “song name” plus “lyrics.” Now you can find the lyrics to your favourite songs and own the stage at karaoke, as a chorister, a musician or just simply as a music lover.

Search by voice

You can also search Google by speaking. Simply click on the microphone icon, say what you want to search for, and watch Google reveal the results. You can find the microphone icon on the right hand side of the Google Search bar. Go ahead, click and speak.

Search health conditions

Search for a health condition and relevant health knowledge panel results appear, providing a snapshot of the condition, its symptoms and possible treatment. Health knowledge panels are available on both mobile and desktop, covering over 800 health conditions.

Did you know Google collaborated with a team of medical experts from institutions such as the University of Ibadan and the Mayo Clinic to ensure that all the gathered facts represent real-life clinical knowledge from health institutions and experts around the world? It should be noted though that the health card feature is intended for informational purposes only, users are advised to consult a medical professional regarding actual health concerns.

Find jobs faster on search

Searching for a job can take time. And keeping up with new jobs that are posted throughout the day can be challenging. Whether you are a graduate seeking a job or an employee looking for the next opportunity, Google offers a quick and easy way to find suitable vacant positions. Job seekers can search for, and apply to, open positions directly from the Google search bar. Just type the job query into Google Search and it will give you a list of jobs that match that query. Details of the job posting, such as job title, location, whether the job is full-time, part-time or an internship will be included.

If you use Google Maps integration, you can also search for jobs in any place that you can find on the map and, if you are signed in, you can even see how long it will take to commute from home. Google has also made keeping up with new vacancies easy, simply push the “get alerts” button to get email notifications when new jobs matching your search appear.

Google the weather

If you are planning your day, your week or some fantastic weekend getaway, it is important to take the weather into consideration. Asking Google what the weather will be like wherever you will be heading to lets you know if you will be needing an umbrella or a pair of sunglasses and guide you in your choice of clothing.

Travelling and want to know what to pack? Simply ask Google, “What is the weather in Enugu like”, or type in “weather at Enugu,” and right there on your search results page, you’ll get the current forecast, extending to the next week.