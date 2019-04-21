Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five suspected notorious traffic robbers.

The suspects were nabbed while robbing motorists and passenger around 10 pm at Toyota bus stop and under Daleko bridge.

State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said the hoodlums were taking advantage of the traffic congestion to robbed motorists and other members of the public of their valuables such as laptops, handsets, and money.

Three suspects, Daniel, Muiz and Oluwasegun were arrested and they confessed to be responsible for traffic robbery along Mushin and environ.

DSP Elkana said:” They confessed to have stolen numerous phones and bags from different victims as well as a bag containing N25, 0000 belonging to one Oyebanji Ibukun at Okeafa Isolo before they were apprehended by the Police.

” Two knives and cutlasses were recovered from the suspects and Investigation is ongoing. The suspects will soon be charged to Court”, he said.

In a related development, Elkana said at about 8.00pm, during the weekend, surveillance patrol team attached to the Orile police station received a distress call that some traffic robbers were operating at Alafia area, along Lagos Badagry expressway and anti-robbery teams were quickly deployed to the scene. ” ” “Two suspects Olalekan Taoreed of Ijora Badia and Okunloye of Suru- Alaba were arrested. One Samsung Duos handset stolen from one of the victims was recovered from them. One big sharp cutlass which was used in inflicting injuries on their victims was recovered from them. The suspects confessed to be responsible for traffic robberies along Orile and environs. Investigation Is ongoing and suspects will be charged to Court.

” CP Zubairu Muazu warned that tough time awaits traffic robbers as surveillance teams have been deployed across State. The Command will continue to make Lagos State difficult for criminal elements.CP has therefore called on Lagosians to be vigilant at all times “, Bala said.