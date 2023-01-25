By Chinenye Anuforo

The best way to take full advantage of the 5G technology, which offers as much as 20 gigabits per second peak data rates and more than 100 megabits per second average data rates, is to ensure that your smartphone has the latest chipsets.

This past August, the Nigerian Communications Commission gave the green light to cellular companies to acquire spectrum, allowing them to roll out 5G technology.

However, 5G requires superior chipsets, says Rami Osman, Director for Corporate Sales and Marketing, MediaTek Middle East, and Africa.

Taiwan-based MediaTek, which provides components to the electronic industry, earlier this month launched its latest chip in Nigeria, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which ensures that Nigerians can fully benefit from a superior surfing experience.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first smartphone chip built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process. This class offers incredible computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia, and connectivity innovations.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 improves internet connectivity by:

Integrating the internal 5G smartphone modem with 3GPP Release-16 standard technology, which amplifies sub-6GHz spectrum that carries more data than the traditional 2.44GHz range

A 3CC Carrier Aggregation (300MHz) 7Gbps downlink, which offers incredible peak performance on sub-6GHz

The chipset portfolio is the world’s first R16 UL Enhancement, allowing operators to access the full benefits of 5G. This is the only 5G smartphone modem to support R16 SuperUL/UL Tx Switching for both SUL and NR UL-CA-based connections

● Leading MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0, which is a next-generation power saving enhancement suite

● Foremost Multimode Dual SIM Dual Active, which continues MediaTek’s SIM control by allowing simultaneous active cellular connections.

The MediaTek Dimensity chipset series is one of the most sought-after by smartphone manufacturers and is built into premium handsets. Device makers can use MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture (DORA) to customise the chip features for local markets, customer needs, and smartphone requirements.

“We are proud to have made this chip available in Africa through the launch of the Tecno Phantom X2 Series in East and West Africa earlier this month,” says Osman.