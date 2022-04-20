From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen, on Monday night, abducted five people in Udo village, Akpo in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victims reportedly attended a wedding ceremony and were on their way back when the criminals got hold of them.

A short message credited to the Commissioner for Special Duties in the state, Sly Ezeokenwa, indicated that the kidnap victims attended a traditional marriage ceremony hosted by the commissioner’s cousin. It further indicated that the ugly incident happened at about 10pm.

“They were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 10pm last night, in Udo village, Akpo (Aguata LGA) along Akpo – Nkpologwu Road about 300 metres to Akpo Junction. We are yet to establish any contact with the victims,” the message partly read.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenganyia, confirmed the sad development, but said that police had started making efforts to free the victims.

“The command has already made contact with the Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Sly Ezeokenwa, and we are hopeful the abductors shall make contact with the family members or friends.

“Meanwhile, operation is currently ongoing for possible rescue of the victims unhurt,” the PPRO said.

