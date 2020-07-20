Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 50 people who had a great time clubbing at the Kwara Hotel, Ilorin have been arrested and put in quarantine for flouting the social gathering directives on COVID-19.

The government had in March placed a ban on all indoor and outdoor entertainment events to slowdown the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Kwara state, Dr. Femi Oladiji who disclosed this at the weekend said Mr Kayode Alabi, the deputy governor who is the Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, personally led the team that arrested the defaulters.

“At about 1:00 a.m, we got information that some people were clubbing at Kwara Hotel. I joined the Deputy Governor and security officials to make a raid on the club and we arrested boys and girls between the ages of 20 and 30. And at about 2:00a.m., we brought them to the Hajj camp (quarantine centre). We made them comfortable overnight, and early this morning, we took their blood samples for COVID-19. The arrest, which may lead to prosecution was to send the signal that we cannot tolerate such conduct. Violations will henceforth attract strong response from the government,” he said.

Insisting that the ban on night clubbing remains in force to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dr. Oladiji said the action of those who patronised the club violated the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 as well as government’s subsisting ban on gatherings beyond 20 people, except at places of worship where preventive measures have been put in place in agreement with the religious leaders.

“The government will take appropriate actions against any officials of the hotel found to have authorised the violation of the ban to send the signal that such behaviour will not be tolerated,” he said.