Ingram Osigwe

The Golden Club is a prestigious one.The club is golden and prestigious because admission is done by nature.It is free provided by nature and life permits.

A good, kind and large hearted man has just been admitted into the Club.He is the Chief Executive officer(CEO) of Tiger Foods, Onitsha.He is Chief Celestine Ebubeogu (Ide Akokwa).He has just turned 50, the age of qualification for membership. And the world applauds.And friends,family and business associates celebrate.Oh!yes, Chief Ebubeogu is worth applauding.He is worth celebrating.Attaining the golden age is no mean feat.It’s a manifestation and crystallization of God’s abundant grace in his life.

Unassuming, humble and hardworking, Chief Ebubeogu is a worthy son of his root. A man who is abreast with, and at home with the culture, norms and mores of his people.

He is a patriot who cares about the socio- economic emancipation of the Southeast.He is desirous to see Southeast industrialised and jobs created for the region’s teeming youths.

It is for this reason that he sited his companies in Onitsha as well as other parts of the Southeast.A shrewd businessman and an industrialist, Ebubeogu,recognizing the potentials and the wealth inherent in Agriculture has keyed into President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy on that sector. The golden birthday boy has since diversified into Agriculture.His backward Agric integration programme is yielding quantum positive results.

For example, the main spices used in Tiger foods, Onitsha which is Ebubeogu’s premier industry, are successfully sourced locally from the farms.

Essentially, Tiger Foods Limited is the producers and exporters of food spices and herbs such as Tiger Curry, Thyme, Nutmegs, Vegeta Cocoyam Flour, Lasor Seasonings, Euroma Spices, among others.

This illustrious son of Akokwa is doing Ideato proud.He is doing Imo proud.Chief Ebubeogu is doing the South east proud.He has put Nigeria on the world map.Let’s celebrate him.

50 garlands and 50 canons for you, Ide. Happy birthday.