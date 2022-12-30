By Tony Manuaka

At the turn of a milestone age of 50, Emmanuel Iheagwazi, founder and chief executive officer, Climax Lubricants Industries Limited, feels a great sense of modest achievements. This stems from his conviction that God has given him the uncommon grace to accomplish some of his dreams in his prime.

In recognition of his achievements, which he believes to be modest, reputable institutions and social groups have continued to honour him in different ways for different success stories. Following his emergence as winner of The Sun Industrialist of the Year in 2021, several other awards have come in quick succession, confirming and endorsing the choice that was made when he became the Industrialist of the Year.

As a result of the industrial harmony that exists at Climax Lubricants Industries Limited, he was conferred with a PhD in Industrial Peace and Human Relations by the United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC Foundation). The centre, according to Prof. Halo B. Eton, director-general, promotes United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and UNESCO Culture for Peace Project, particularly the maintenance of peace and security, and the restoration of human dignity.

The award is given to individuals of proven integrity who exhibit the ideals of living for the sake of others and commit themselves to promoting universal moral values, strong family life, social harmony, inter-religious and ethnic cooperation and the culture of peace. In addition to being appointed a peace advocate, the award comes with several other benefits including a flag of authority to be hoisted at the recipient’s choice of place and special vehicle number plate in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

The Engine Lubricants Dealers group within the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has conferred on Iheagwazi the grand patron of the association, with an award for his outstanding contributions to the growth of the lubricants business in Nigeria.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the development of the society and competence in his career as an industrialist in the lubricants segment of the oil and gas sector, the International Entrepreneur University, a corporate university for members’ development, based in the United States of America, awarded him an honorary Doctor of Science in Petroleum Resources Management and Corporate Leadership.

As part of activities marking the World Standard Day in 2022, Climax Lubricants Industries Limited won the International Standard Excellence Award for the Best Premium Lubricant Products Company of the Year. According to Dr. Stanley Ohenhen (PhD), chairman of the award panel, the award is meant to celebrate compliance and conformance to standards by the winners of the awards.

At the 10th Pan-African International Annual Conference and Awards 2022, Iheagwazi was also conferred with the Africa’s Industrialist of the Year award for 2021/2022 by the Pan African International magazine. He was also appointed as a member of the Board of Trustees of the organization.

In recognition of his ranking as a prominent businessman, entrepreneur of note with passion for economic, youth and societal development, he has been honoured with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award for Excellence and Integrity.

In philanthropy, Iheagwazi has done well in giving back to society. For his unique contribution to the development of the Umuohi community in Okija, Anambra State, he has been honoured with the Great Philanthropist Award by the community. Similarly, the Okija Big Brothers Assembly, in recognition of his inspiring works, investment in human capital and infrastructure development conferred on him the Infrastructure Development Award.

These recognitions are offshoots of The Sun Industrialist of the Year award of 2021, which painstakingly identified him as an industrialist who has contributed to the economic and social development of the country.

Born December 1972 in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Iheagwazi is a Nigerian businessman, industrialist, business development strategist and philanthropist. He is a graduate of Mass Communication from Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto. Over time, he has attended lots of capacity-building conferences and training programmes in management and entrepreneurship as well as trade events in Nigeria and overseas.

Climax Lubricants Industries has a License To Operate (LTO) from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). The company has developed top range products in the automobile and industrial lubricants, such as Climax multi-grade oil, CX7, 20W/50; Climax Auto Lube, SAE 40, 50; Climax Diesel, SAE 40, 15W/40, CLIMAX Full synthetic lubricants: 5W/20; Climax Gold, 5W/30 and Climax 1, 5W/40.

Iheagwazi, whose business interest spans across sectors, is a meticulous entrepreneur who combines strong business skills with diligence. He believes in leadership by example and exudes genuine love, care and empathy for his workers and customers. He is an advocate of industrial peace and harmony.

Climax Lubricants Industries Limited is one of the companies he established to bridge the gap identified in the lubricants market in the country, which was at a time flooded with adulterated lubricants that shorten the lifespan of automobile engines and industrial machines. He is no doubt an industrialist to watch.

