Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Thursday evening again attacked Gwer West and Katsina-Ala Local Government areas of Benue State, killing about 36 people and abducting many others.

This was just as 14 others were also killed in separate killings in Taraba State.

It was gathered that the invaders attacked some villages in Shikaan, Mbagena, Kpav communities all in Shitile area of Katsina-Ala Local Government as well as Tinader village in Gwer West Area of Benue State, killing several people on Thursday night. Although sources from Katsina-Ala claimed that no fewer than 36 people were killed in the attack, a military source told our correspondent in confidence that 19 people were killed by the attackers suspected to be loyalists of the slain Benue Militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded Shikaan, Mbagena and Kpav communities of Shitile area in Katsina Ala Local Government area and shot sporadically killing several people and leaving others injured.

Also, it was gathered that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked Tinader village on Makurdi-Naka Road on Thursday afternoon, killing five persons and abducting some others including a woman who was traveling on the road with her son at the time.

Efforts to get the council boss of Katsina-Ala, Alfred Atera to confirm the report of the attack on his council were not successful as he was yet to pick his calls at the time of this report. However, Chairman of Gwer West Local Government, Mrs. Grace Igbabon confirmed the attack on her council saying so far, five corpses had been recovered from the scene of the attack.

Igbabon also confirmed the abduction of some persons by the gunmen whose whereabouts was yet unknown at the time of this report.

“Even this morning, there was an exchange of fire between herdsmen and villagers at Mbakpa village. One corpse has so far been recovered from the area,” Igbabon said. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed the Gwer West attack but said she was yet to be briefed on the latest Katsina-Ala attack. A military source who did not want to be named said the Katsina-Ala killing was carried out by the local bandits. But he dispelled claims that 36 persons were killed, saying the number of those killed was far less than that.

“It is true that some people were killed in some villages in Katsina-Ala Local Government on Thursday, but it was carried out by the local bandits in the area.”

Force Commander of Operations Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Brig. Gen. Clement Apere could not be reached on phone at the time of this report.

Meanwhile 14 persons were killed, several injured and thousands displaced across communities in Gassol and Bali Local Government Areas of Taraba state, following attacks by suspected Fulani militia.

Mr. Orkurga Terkimbi a community leader in one of the communities told our correspondent on the phone that 12 dead bodies were recovered around the bushes of Ijever near Sabon-Gida in Gassol Local Government while another two were killed in Pangari, a farming community in Bali Local Government Area.

Terkimbi said that some of the injured persons are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in Bali and Gassol.

“The suspected Fulani militia attacked Pangari at about 2:00am and killed two people while 11 others were wounded. This morning, the police in Bali came and evacuated the corpse and the injured to General hospital Bali.

“Many people are fleeing the area now. The number of people leaving the area has overwhelmed motorists. Some women and children are fleeing by foot and heading towards Jalingo and Mutum Biyu axis,” he said.

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. George Dogo who works in Gassol said his church was filled with people fleeing attacks in some communities and lamented that the escalation of attacks at this time could pose serious threat to food security and sustenance in the state in months to come.

He appealed to relevant authorities to arrest the situation.