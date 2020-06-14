Rita Okoye

Fifty professionals from across Africa have been unveiled as finalists of the maiden edition of the Career Influencer Awards.

The initiative which was put together by the Pan African digital management magazine, The Workbooth Magazine, seeks to identify and celebrate individuals who have gone out of their way to support colleagues, associates and mentees to achieve career excellence and be outstanding as professionals.

Of the fifty, ten including marketing expert, Fiyin Toyo, HR expert Olufunke Amobi, Leke Oshiyemi, and Modou Njie from The Gambia, were selected by an external panel as elite members of the Awards Platinum Club. Others like Olufemi Ibitoye, Wale Olajumoke, May Ogoibe, Toyin Adesola, Adeniyi-Adeleye Sandton and Yewande Jinadu also made the top ten list.

The final 50 however, had the likes of HR specialist, Yemi Faseun Marketing professional, Ayodeji Razak, entrepreneur Seni Adetu as well as Martin Wanjobi from Kenya and the duo of Sulani Nyimbili and Doris Sakupwanya from Zambia.

According to the Editor of the Workbooth Magazine, Tunde-Success Osideko, there are many outstanding career stars in Africa but they are unknown because they do not necessarily hog the limelight. That is why we want to shine the spotlight on them. We believe that this recognition will lead to validation, celebration and perpetuation of good deeds across Africa. He continued, ‘At The Workbooth Magazine, we are keenly interested in the growth of every African professional but we know that for growth to happen there must have been a genuine labour of love demonstrated in the form of mentorship, coaching and support. We thought to celebrate the very many men and women who take time off to be blessings to others because they really are the backbone of a thriving workplace and excellent professionals’.

Other finalists include Goodness Armstrong, Emmanuel Michael, Funmi Adegbola, Ayodele Olatunbosun and Beatrice Miangogo. Seyi Iweani, Adekemi Adisa, Udochi Anokwu, Gbenga Totoyi and Ayodeji Iwayemi were some of the other awardees.

The ceremony though held virtually on Saturday, 13th of June had in attendance, former CBN and ECOWAS HR Director, Chizoba Mojekwu as the Guest Speaker and celebrities including singer, Praiz, comedian, Dr Frick as well as other professionals across Africa in attendance.