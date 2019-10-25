Bunmi Ogunyale

Fifty secondary schools male and female have been drawn ahead of the 9th edition of GTBank Masters Cup in Lagos.

The Group Head, Communication and Internal Affairs, GTBank, Mrs Oyinade Adegbite, urged the students to develop themselves in order to realise their dreams.

Her words: “This platform is for you and not for us (the organisers, the teachers and the parents) as this tournament presents you a viable opportunity to showcase your talents.

“You are most likely to become the biggest thing just like Stephen Odey who just like you all featured in the GTBank about seven years ago and also won with Dairy Farms Secondary School, Agege.

“But you must be focussed and be disciplined to make it to the next to the next level of the game.”

Some of the schools that have been drawn in the male category are; St Finbarr’s Secondary School, Kings College, GreenSprings School, Lekki, Igbobi College, Yaba, Anwar Islam Secondary School, Agege, CMS, Yaba, Dowen College, Lekki, Corona School, Agbara and Chrisland Schools, Idimu.

In the female category are former champions, Queens College, Yaba, Atlantic Hall, Epe, Lead-Forte Gate, Lekki among others.

The competition, according to the organisers, is slated November 4 and January 24, 2020.