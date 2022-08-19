Kaduna State Police Command has arrested over 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and murderers. Seven victims were rescued and sophisticated weapons recovered from the hideouts of the bandits.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekinni Ayoku, said: “Operatives raided hideouts of the bandits. Some armed bandits were sighted along Galadimawa-Kidandan Road in Giwa Local Government. Five of them were shot five dead, recovering AK47 assault rifle, locally fabricated long-range revolvers with 12-polymer cased cartridges and one operative motorcycle.

“The police operatives also killed four notorious bandits. They intercepted their target along Samimaka-Jos Expressway in a sharon vehicle, blue in colour. It was driven by one Jane of Rom town, Jos South Local Government, Plateau state.

“Operatives of the ‘Puff Adder’ and the Nigerian Army ‘Operation Thunder’ while on routine patrol along Kaduna/Abuja Expressway at Sabon Sara killed five suspects and arrested 10 suspects while exchanging fire.

“The team also recovered AK47 rifles and arrested 10 suspected bandits with their operational motorcycles. Police arrested 10 suspected bandits in the forest in Zaria. They were planning to carry out an operation in that axis.”

Ayoku appreciated the support of other sister agencies and members of the public for their information that made the police to flush out the bandits from the state: “We want the public to be at alert whenever they see a strange thing or person n their environs.”