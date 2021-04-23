From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, yesterday urged the nation’s security and intelligence agencies to publish names of politicians allegedly sponsoring the current spate of banditry sweeping across the country.

This is even as he disclosed that about 50 suspects had been arrested in connection with the recent attacks on police and correctional facilities in the state. He added that the attacks were carried out by persons from the state, other Southeast states and non-Igbo.

He said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He alleged that the violent criminal activities sweeping through the country were being sponsored by opposition elements, with the intent of discrediting the incumbent administration.

He further alleged that those sponsoring the criminal activities were using them to distract the Buhari’s administration, even as he accused the sponsors of engaging in a diabolic version of politicking, which he described as anti-people.

According to him, there was no need for that as the concerns of the people, which he said are all about provision of infrastructural and social amenities, are already being addressed. He, therefore, urged Nigerians not to allow the criminal elements to destroy the unity and diversity of the country, which he described as a blessing from God.

Speaking about the recent violent attacks on police stations and the correctional facilities in the state, the governor said they were attacks carried out by both people from within and from outside the state, adding that not less than 50 suspects had been arrested and helping with useful information.

“It’s not only CCTV, some of those arrested by security agencies, some of them are not from Imo State or the Southeast, it was a combination of those within the state and those from outside the state. As at the last count, we arrested almost 40 to 50 people, who also made useful statements and confessed to the crime.”

He called on all Nigerians to support the government and the security forces in the fight against banditry, explaining that the work of securing society is not restricted, but requires the help and cooperation of citizens and leadership at all levels.