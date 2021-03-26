From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

At Least 50 Traditional Rulers in Anambra State have received COVID-19 jabs since the ongoing exercise started across designated centres in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala who disclosed this applauded the State Council of Traditional Rulers for taking the vaccine as mark of example for their subjects to follow suit as the vaccine was harmful.

He gave the commendation while supervising the vaccination exercise on traditional rulers at their Chamber, Government House, Awka.

Okpala explained that the actions of the traditional rulers were highly commendable as this would help to make the public to know that the vaccine was not a death sentence.

The commissioner urged Ndi Anambra to use the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise in the state to kick the ailment out, so that everybody could start living normal lives again.

“I thank the leadership of the state, for making the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine available in the state. I appeal to Ndi Anambra to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.’’

According to him the vaccine is free and safe; the Ministry has opened an online platform, where people can post their post COVID-19 experience.

“Remember that this phase of the vaccination is actually meant for the frontline health workers who are the primary targets, followed by the leaders in the society.

“Our royal fathers came out in their numbers to be vaccinated, it is very important and we need to actually bear in mind that having only one person vaccinated does not actually curb the virus.

“For the vaccination to be effective many people need to be vaccinated; that is why our choice of battle cry for this engagement is `Igwebuike’.

“Igwebuike the more you vaccinate the more we achieve high immunity and greater chances of kicking the virus out of our society,’’ he stressed.

Some traditional rulers, who received the vaccine in their various remarks, said that the vaccine was not a death sentence, urging the public not to listen to unverified rumours going round social media trying to dissuade people from taking the vaccine.

Traditional ruler of Umuoba-Anam, Igwe George Ekwealor said: “for me, the vaccine will help to save lives; I am appealing to everyone to take it in order to kick out the disease’’.

For Igwe Joel Egwuonwu of Umuawulu, “vaccines are scientific discoveries from medical experts whenever there is an outbreak of diseases; it is only the vaccine that can help to save lives during situations as this’’ .