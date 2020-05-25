Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A total number of 50 trafficked Nigerian girls in the Lebanan, including 19 other stranded Nigerians, have been evacuated from that country to Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the evacuation of the 69 Nigerians on Twitter.

The evacuation followed the arrival last week of 292 Nigerians, largely nursing mothers and children who were stranded in Saudi Arabia and transported to the country by the Government of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The minister said the evacuation was carried out with the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria.

The 69 Nigerians, Daily Sun gathered, arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, via Middle East East Airlines and was transported locally to Abuja with Air Peace Airlines.

‘With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived Nigeria today,’ Onyeama said.