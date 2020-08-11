Romanus Okoye A 50-year-old man, Paul Nnadi and his friend, yesterday appeared before Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court and were later remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, over alleged raping of Nnadi’s 15-year-old stepdaughter.

The police charged Nnadi and his friend Ayobamidele Olaiya with conspiracy and defilement.

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka however did not take their plea but ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the case until September 17, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in 2019 at No. 6, Ibitoye St., Ajegunle, Lagos.

John alleged that Nnadi, who is the victim’s step-father and Olaiya his friend, took turns on her.

According to John, the case was reported at an Ajegunle police station and the defendants were arrested.