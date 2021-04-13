From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 50-year-man, Lucky Okpoko, is now cooling off in police custody, in Delta State, after he was nabbed with 545 wraps of weed and another seven wraps of ready made weeds, all suspected to be Indian hemp.

Also in his possession, at the time of arrest, was 102 wraps of skunk a.k.a SK.

Okpoko was arrested at a black spot within the Okandeji area of Warri by operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Warri, Delta State, following intelligence reports. Confirming the arrest, yesterday, in Asaba, acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect has given useful information to the police.

Edafe said investigation has commenced on further links and recoveries with a view to arresting other partners who may be involved in the illicit drug dealings.

Edafe also confirmed the rescue of a kidnapped victim, one James Emmanuel, who was abandoned by his abductors at Usiefurun community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, following intense gun battle between the police and the hoodlums.

He said operatives of Eagle Net Special Squad had received a distressed call that gunmen were operating by the railway bridge in the community, and swiftly mobilised to the scene, where there was a gun duel.

“The hoodlums, on sighting the police, opened fire on them and the police retaliated in full force. The unrelenting efforts and the superior fire power of the police made the hoodlums abandon the victim and escaped into a nearby bush with gunshot injuries. The victim, Mr. James Emmanuel, was eventually rescued and, in the process, his snatched Toyota Venza Jeep, white in colour with registration number GBJ 456 FD, was recovered.