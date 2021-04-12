From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 50-year man, one Lucky Okpoko is now cooling off in police custody in Delta State after he was nabbed with 545 wraps of weed and another seven wraps of ready-made weeds, all suspected to be Indian hemp.

Also in his possession at the time of arrest was 102 wraps of skunk aka SK.

Okpoko was arrested at a black spot within Okandeji area of Warri by operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Warri, Delta State following intelligent reports.

Confirming the arrest on Monday in Asaba, acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe said the suspect has given useful information to the police interogators.

Edafe said investigation has commenced on further possible links and recoveries with a view to arrest other partners that may also be involved in such illicit drug dealings.

Edafe also confirmed the rescue of a kidnapped victim, one James Emmanuel who was abandoned by his abductors at Usiefurun community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, following intense gun battle between the police and the hoodlums.

According to him, operative of Eagle Net Special Squad had received a distressed call that gunmen were operating by the railway bridge in the community, and swiftly mobilised to the scene where there was a gun duel.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire on them, the police retaliated in full force. The unrelenting efforts and the superior fire power of the police made the hoodlums to abandon the victim and escaped to a nearby bush with gunshot injuries.

“The victim, Mr. James Emmanuel was eventually rescued and in the process, and his snatched Toyota Venza Jeep, white in color with registration number GBJ 456 FD was recovered.

“Efforts are been intensified for the possible arrest of the fleeing hoodlums suspected to have escaped with bullet injuries.”