By Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 50 year old man, iro Abubakar , Thursday evening hanged himself to death in the ancient city of Kano.

The tragic incident, which has been the topic of talks in the city, occurred around 5 pm at Zoo Road, a popular Hausa dominated area in the metropolis.

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer , Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident to pressman in the state .

He said the police have since conveyed the remains of the deceased to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in the state where he was re confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“On Thursday November 26, 2020 around 5 pm we received a sad report from Zoo road Kano, that a 50 year old man Iro Abubakar of Shahuci quarters hanged himself at his shop along Zoo road.

“Immediately, we mobilized team of policemen who took him to Murtala Muhammad specialist hospital where doctor on duty pronounced him dead.

“The commissioner of police Habu A. Sani has directed for thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident,” Mr Kiyawa said.

The deceased son, Abdussalam, told journalists that his father was suffering from unknown illness.