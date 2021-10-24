From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria has honoured 50 Nigerians who have assisted in deepening bilateral ties between China and Nigeria.

The award titled “The October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship,” followed the commemoration of 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and China.

Honoured during the ceremony in Abuja were the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe; a former acting Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr Momoh Kabir; Editor-in-Chief of the Africa-China Economy Magazine, Mr Ikenna Emewu and publisher, Diplomat Xtra Magazine, Raphael Oni.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said over the past 50 years, political mutual trust between China and Nigeria has been greatly enhanced.

Cui also said traditional friendship between China and Nigeria had been significantly improved, substantial progress in the win-win cooperation had been made, commercial, cultural and educational exchanges had been further promoted, and both countries were very delighted to see that tremendous achievement in all fields which had greatly benefited the two peoples were made.

He disclosed that “The October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship” was to recognise those outstanding Nigerians for their excellent performance and contributions to strengthening diplomatic ties between both countries.

“Since 2021 witnesses the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties, the Chinese Embassy will honour 50 “Oct 1st” Award winners. After reading the list of 50 winners, I’m so happy to see that some are senior Nigerian officials who have been playing very important roles and guaranteeing the China-Nigeria cooperative ship to sail safely and smoothly; some are ordinary teachers who have been working in “China Corners” for many years and spending their precious time on cultivating talented students; some are journalists known as the uncrowned kings who have reported the amazing fruits of the exchanges and cooperation between our two countries; some are policemen who have been trying their best to bravely guard the safety of Nigerian and Chinese people; some are local celebrities who use their social influence and tireless efforts to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples, etc,” Cui said.

