From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

All is now set for the maiden edition of Enugu Film Festival which starts today with about 500 films from 50 countries pencilled down for screening during the three-day event.

Executive Director of the festival, Uche Agbo, told newsmen that renowned Nollywood personalities such as Zack Orji, Segun Arinze, Patience Ozokwor, Lancelot Imaseun and other top stars, will attend the festival.

“Many film festival enthusiasts and industry practitioners understand the global economical, brand advantage film festivals give to the localities to which they originate, especially Enugu as the cradle of film industry in Nigeria.

“The festival, like its contemporaries world over, will serve as convergence between practicing and independent filmmakers, industry leaders and practitioners within South East and the country for days of screenings, symposiums, tour trip, training and gala/award night.

“It is estimated that over 500 films have been cleared from over a 1,000 submissions from over 50 countries for screening at the Coal City Film Festival and a film, ‘Oluedo’, will be premiering in its first time at the festival.”

Agbo said the opening ceremony would hold today by 6p.m. at Diamond Cinema, Enugu.