From John Adams, Minna

No fewer than 500 outstanding students of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger state have so far received the Vice Chancellor’s award for student of the university with high academic performance in the last four years.

All the awardees are entitled to the automatic right to hostel accommodation and a waiver of registration fees.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Abdullah Bala, stated this in Minna on Monday when he declared open a five day second and third Annual Institutional Performance Review Retreat for midterm assessment of his five-year tenure as regards his mission statement when he assumed office in 2017.

In addition to the 500 awardees, the vice chancellor disclosed that another 131 Staff and Students who through their hard work and devotion, contributed to different aspects of the development and good image of the University since 2017 to date, will receive the vice chancellor commendation award during the five-day retreat.

Equally, as part of the Institution’s contribution to its immediate community, the University has established what it called University Benevolence Fund with the sole aim of raising funds to assist the needy and thereby ameliorate the plight of bright Students whose lofty aspirations are threatened daily by their financial constraints.

“Let it not be said that the future of a promising student is killed while we all could do something little and little together to help.”

According to the vice chancellor, while launching the fund support service unit, the benevolence fund is meant to provide financial assistance to the indigent students whose fathers are late or have lost their job while in school, adding that the scheme will also give loans without interest to all categories of students of the university.

While justifying the benevolence fund, Professor pointed out that all over the world, Universities have the triple mandates of Teaching, Research and Community service, stressing that “too often dwell so much on the first two at the expense of the third.”

He said the University is closing on four decades of existence, it is therefore sufficiently mature to begin to impact visibly and meaningfully on its immediate community, and indeed the nation at large in terms of development.

On the retreat, the vice chancellor stated that it will provide a veritable platform for stock-taking, adding “our officers saddled with different responsibilities shall be giving an account of their stewardship in office in the last two years.”

Also, this year’s retreat, he further pointed out, will feature the presentation of reports of institutional self-evaluation undertaken by the committee on performance evaluation he set up in 2019, “to access my vision statement midway into this administration.

The highlight of the retreat which has about 180 participants, was the formal launching of the report of institutional self-evaluation, and midterm performance assessment of the 2017-2022 vision statement of the vice chancellor.

