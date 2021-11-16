By Bunmi Ogunyale

Five hundred golfers will vie for honours in this year’s edition of the Ikeja Golf Club Championship, which teed off on Monday.

The Club’s captain, Mr. Akeem Akintoye, disclosed this yesterday at a media parley held to herald the 26th edition of the championship.

According to him, the annual championship provides golfers and members of the club the opportunity to have a rollicking time, just as it is also a period to compete for laurels.

“We pride ourselves as the foremost golf club in Lagos as we major solely on golf. The Ikeja Golf Club Championship is annual in our tradition and it provides the members the opportunity to have fun, compete and also get bragging rights.

“We have however lined up events which have started and will come to a halt on Sunday, November 21 when the professionals will take to the course and do battle. “Some of the events being lined up includes; the singles, doubles matches, the veterans, amateurs to mention a few will be competed for. So, all the events have specific days they will hold as planned by the club,” Akintoye stated.

While wishing participants good luck, he urged them to continue to uphold the ethics for which the sport is known.

The Club’s captain also hinted that golfers will battle for mouth-watering prizes at the tournament.

