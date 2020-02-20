Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, 500 participants are expected to take part in this year’s edition of the Annual Tito Marathon race in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The marathon race, which is second in the series, according to the organisers, Tito Group of Companies, is scheduled to take place on February 29, between 6am and 9am.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Tito Group of Companies, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, said the company is determined to continue the competition, in order to engage the youths and take their minds off anti social activities like crimes and cultism.

While describing the first edition of the marathon rave as very successful, Akinkunmi recalled that participants from all over the country participated in the race and went home with prizes.

He said this year’s event would have two categories of prizes for both local participants and others who are coming to participate from other parts of the country or the world.

“Last year, participants from across the country participated and they came and carted away the prizes. We want the local competitors to also win and that’s why we are organising in two categories this year.