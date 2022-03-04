From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police have arrested 498 suspected criminal accros the country in the last two months.

The suspects included 36 terrorists, 78 murderers, 110 robbers, I50 cultists and 50 kidnappers.

The figure was given yesterday by Inspector -General of Police Mr. Usman Akali Baba who also revealed that Force also arrested 50 suspected kidnappers and 150 cultists and recovered several arms and ammunition from criminal groups within the period under review.

The IGP who made this known at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers, comprising Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs), said the suspects were arrested during various police operations across the country.

The IGP, further stated that 204 kidnap victims were recued, with 55 firearms of various descriptions and 1,561 live ammunition recovered within the period.

Giving a breakdown of the police operations conducted in the last two months, the IGP, while noting that the Operation Sahara Storm, inaugurated in Sokoto State, had recorded massive successes in the achievements of its goals, said the operation was aimed at identifying bandits’ camps in Gudugudu, Tarke Forest, Luguhuru through Hurra and Markira, Goronyo, Wurno and Heli in Rabbah Local Government and Zangon-Isu forest in Goronyo Local Government Area of the State.

He said, “aside the destruction of all the camps and other assets of the bandits in the criminal enclaves mentioned, a total of 38 suspected bandits/terror elements were arrested while the following were recovered during the special operation:32 AK-47 rifles;one Rocket Propelled Grenade Launcher.1,412 7.62mm live ammunition,1,200 rounds of live AA ammunition, one locally fabricated revolver pistol,three vehicles, and two motorcycles and so many other incrementing items.

