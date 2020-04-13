Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Methodist Church in Abia State said over 500 widows of its members and other vulnerable persons in the church would get palliatives from the state government.

Gov Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier in the week announced the donation of food items, hand sanitizers, nose masks and cash to church leaders in the state for onward distribution to its indigent members to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown which was put in place to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.

Speaking in Umuahia during the distribution of the food and other items he received on behalf of the Methodist Church in Abia State, to the 11 Dioceses of the church in the state, the Archbishop of Umuahia, Dr. Chibuzo Raphael Opoko said the church already had the list of those who would benefit from the donation.

“The church through its widowhood programme already has the list of those who these items are meant, so distributing them transparently to the less privileged in our churches would not posse any problem at all.”