Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

About 5,000 members of All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC), yesterday dumped their parties and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The defectors were led by a former chairman of the council, Segun Olayiwola, at the premises of the local government secretariat of PDP in Moniya, Ibadan.

PDP Chairman in the state, Kunmi Mustapha, led a delegation of state executive council of the party to Moniya to receive the defectors.

Mustapha, who handed over the party’s flag to Olayiwola, commended him for returning to PDP, and said the party would continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, adding that the defectors should return to their wards for registration.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries that included Caretaker Chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Taoreed Jimoh; Senior Special Assistant to Governor Seyi Makinde on Sustainable Development Goals, Kunle Yusuf; Chairman of Akinyele council, Badmus Adekola; state Secretary, Wasiu Adeleke; Publicity Secretary, Akeem Olatunji; and Youth Leader, Adekola Adeoye.

Members of ADP that defected to PDP included leaders of Olatoye Sugar Foundation, a former member of the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye, who was shot dead on March 9, 2019 during the last governorship poll in the state.

Olayiwola, who was one of the leaders in APC in the council and a strong loyalist of a former governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala, said he defected from APC based on the excellent achievements of Governor Makinde.