Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin



No fewer than five thousand athletes are in Ilorin for the fifth National Youth Games just as the Federal Government praised the Kwara State government for its support to ensure successful hosting of the games.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, gave the commendation in Ilorin when he paid a courtesy visit to the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, in his office, ahead of the commencement of the fifth National Youth Games holding at the University of Ilorin.

Dare, who thanked the Kwara State government and the people who have been involved in the preparation for the games, said the athletes would participate in various sporting events.

The minister expressed hope that budding talents that would represent the nation at international championships would be discovered during the two weeks fiesta.

Dare said the federal government is committed to bring back various sporting activities to discover young athletes who would go on to represent the state and country at the national and international levels.

While affirming that Kwara state is one of the sports loving states in the country, the minister hinted that the state would soon host one of its international competitions.

Responding, the Kwara State deputy governor, Alabi, restated government’s commitment to develop grassroots sports for discovery of more talents.