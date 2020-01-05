David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Over 5,000 indigent patients have benefited from free medical treatment at designated hospitals courtesy of the missionary initiative of the Parish Priest of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Nnewichi, Nnewi, Anambra State, Rev Fr Martin Unadike.

Fr Unadike spoke to journalists at the church premises where about 600 people, mainly widows, widowers and the physically challenged were given food items.

The priest said he had targeted 250 to 300 beneficiaries for the food items which included rice, noodles and others but that the response was overwhelming with about 600 people showing up. He, however, assured that none of them would go home without getting their share of the food items.

He said his medical mission and other charitable activities that run into millions of naira had been made possible through the help he received from philanthropists contacted with during his series of travels outside Nigeria to preach the gospel.

“I have been in the business of charity, helping the poor in the last eleven to twelve years. I have a covenant with God that I will not see somebody who is hungry and leave the person.