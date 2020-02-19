Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Over 5,000 persons from different political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) have defected to All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State.

The defectors were received in a ceremony at Okwu Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area, country home of Mark Ugorji, chieftain APGA who also defected to the APC. Receiving the defectors were party leaders from ward, local governments and the state.

Ugorji, who said he was one of the leaders and builders of APGA in Abia said he joined the APC with his followers having realised the it was the only national party doing well in the country.

“Some People have the wrong impression about APC, using religion and ethnicity to identify it, but I have come to find out that it is not as some people think. APC is national. I have come to find out that APGA is not national in nature, because it does not have what it takes to succeed in an election.