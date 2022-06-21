From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Over 5000 engineers, architects, builders among others, are set to brainstorm on how address housing deficits and other construction challenges.

To that effect, the Chief Executive Officer of Elan Expo Exhibition West Africa, Jude Chime, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said an exhibition and Expo has been put in place to bring professionals together.

According to him, the show will be the biggest in the country as it is also targeted at harmonising various efforts of stakeholders in construction, engineering and commerce.

Chime added that the exercise would also feature the 1st edition of the Women in Construction, Engineering, And Commerce (WCECE) conference, the first of its kind in Nigeria, adding that it would give inventors the opportunity to showcase world-class equipment and new innovation.

“In less than 15 days, the biggest construction and engineering show in West Africa will open its doors to over 5000 engineers, architects, builders, manufacturers, and importers as over 150 brands will be showcasing their products in sectors such as The HVAC&R, WasteWater, and Water Treatment, Ceramics and Sanitary wares, and Building construction materials and Machinery.

“The 6th annual construction and engineering show will also feature the 1st Edition of the Women in Construction, Engineering, And Commerce (WCECE) conference, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“WCEC 2022 is to create an avenue to expand the frontiers of women in Construction, Engineering, and Commerce with an enlightening panelist session and also has the strong supporting presence of various construction, engineering, and trade bodies such as; The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the NIOB Women Wing, and NAWORG to mention but a few.

“This event will also serve as a platform to harmonize the various efforts of stakeholders in Construction, Engineering, and commerce, especially with the opportunities provided by the African Free Trade Area with access to providing services and products to over 1.4 billion population.”

He added that, “Over 520 Business-to-Business meetings have been pre-arranged to take place within the three days.

“The highlights will focus on the latest industry trends, knowledge sharing workshop section from Industry professionals, display of world-class equipment and new innovation presence of top government delegates for partnership, and presentation of awards to top performing engineers.”