Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

About 5,000 applicants are currently jostling for 70 vacant positions at the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Commission (OSOPADEC).

The applicants had sat for aptitude test organised by the commission and commenced intensive lobby for the job.

Daily Sun gathered that out of the 70 available vacancies in the commission, 30 temporary staff already working with the commission will be given special consideration.

With this, only 40 positions are available for the applicants who are over 5,000.

The applicants had converged on the Public Service Training Institute, Ilara Mokin for the aptitude test.

To this end, intense lobby has begun as many applicants after the test besieged houses of politicians in the state.

Some youths had penultimate week protested the alleged lopsidedness in the recruitment exercise.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), alleged that the management of OSOPADEC was planning to marginalise applicants from Ese Odo Local Government Area in the recruitment exercise.

Led by the chairman in charge of Ondo, Edo and Delta, Pemi Eric, the aggrieved protesters lamented that application for recruitment was only advertised 30 minutes to the aptitude test.

They described the arrangement as shoddy and unacceptable.

Meanwhile, a cleric, based in Akure, Adewale Giwa, has blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly building on what he called the poor legacies of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Giwa, who is the senior pastor of the Awaiting the Second Coming of Jesus Christ Gospel

Church, also called on Nigerians to beg God to send someone capable of restructuring the nation.

Giwa, in his reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that dismissed Abubakar Atiku’s petition against Muhammadu Buhari, said it would be difficult for Nigeria to progress if the present and future politicians continue to build on the political legacies left behind by the previous leaders.

He said: “It is going to be tough for us to grow as a nation if the present politicians still deem it necessary to follow the paths of their predecessors by allowing history to repeat itself.

“It is a shame that once a political party takes over the government, it takes over all the systems in the country, from the judiciary to the police and others.

“We must change our thinking, reasoning, ideas, and policies for the sake of present and future generations,” Giwa said.