Sola Ojo, Kaduna

About 5,000 residents of Rigachikun, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State are benefitting from Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai currently ongoing at LEA primary school, Rigachikun.

The outreach, which was part of the activities marking this year’s Chief of Army Staff annual conference, was targeted at selected community with little or no medical facility within reach.

According to CoAS, the Rigachikun community was targeted for the medical outreach as immediate host community of the ongoing conference, aiming at enhancing civil-military relationship.

Represented by the Chief of Administration, Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Major General Sani Yusuf, CoAS added that, the medical outreach was also part of the Nigerian Army Corporate Social Responsibility to the host community of any of Army formations.

“Since coming on board of the current COAS, the issue of winning the mind of civil populace has been given top priority through the newly created department of Civil-Military Affairs. They have been coming to receive medical attention since the commencement of the conference.

“We also have our CSR in communities where we have our barracks. It has been our regular programme as one of the major exercises that has come to stay in Nigerian Army.

“The purpose of coming here is to identify with people with disability. We have distributed some mobile aids to them to ease there movement. We are also rendering other medical services to other categories of people of this community. What we can not handle here will be referred to our other facilities.

“We expect community members to remain law abiding to make our work easier. They should also make available information on any security issue in good time to enable us act before the criminal elements perpetrate any evil act,” he urged.

Responding on behalf of the community, Sarkin Sabon-Gari, Rigachikun, Alhaji Abubakar Ja’afar thanked the CoAS for the intervention.

Highlights of the outreach included donation of wheel chairs and crutches, eye glasses, blood pressure test, drugs among others.