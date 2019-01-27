No fewer than 5000 People Democratic Party (PDP) party faithful in Igboetiti local government area of Enugu state on Saturday staged a roadshow to canvas votes for Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi and other PDP candidates in 2019 general elections.

The roadshow, which kicked off at Gburugburu campaign office at Ogbede, the council headquarters, touched all the twenty wards, beating drums, dancing and singing PDP campaign songs.

Speaking to newsmen, Mrs Nkechi Ugwuodidi, the PDP chairman in Igboetiti LGA, said the aim of the exercise was to solicit votes from residents as well as educate them on how to cast their vote correctly to avoid invalid votes.

“The main purpose of organising this show is to solicit for votes so that all PDP candidates from Alahaji Abubakar Atiku, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, national and state assembly candidates of PDP will have landslide victory in the general elections.

“We are also using this roadshow to educate people how to vote correctly to reduce number of invalid votes during the upcoming general elections ” she said.

Ugwuodidi commended party members for coming out in their numbers for the exercise, adding that it was a good testimony of the excellent work of Ugwuanyi in Igboetiti in particular and Enugu State In general.

“The governor has done so much to us especially in the area of appointment, construction of roads, youth empowerment as well as infrastructure development.

“Commissioners of Finance and Enugu Capital Territory, Mrs Eucharia Ofor and Chidi Aroh respectively are from our area, with many other appointments to mention.

“We are doing this to make sure that Ugwuanyi and other PDP candidates get 100 per cent votes in Igboetiti,” she said.

The PDP chairman said Igboetiti LGA had been giving the PDP a hundred percent of its votes since 1999 and, according to her, would do it again in the coming elections.

“Igboetiti LGA is PDP and PDP is Igboetiti, so all our candidates are asurred of victory in 2019 general elections

“This large crowd in this roadshow is eloquent testimony that Igboetiti is all PDP people,” she said.

In a remark, Mr Ernest Nnabuchi from Aku ward four and coordinator of ward chairmen for Igboetiti West, said what we are doing today is to reaffirm that Igboetiti is only PDP.

“Enugu state governor has done well in first tenure, anybody in the state who did not vote for him and all PDP candidates is enemy of progress,” he said.

Also in a remark, Mr Ugwuagbo Ejiofor, chairman Ekwegbe Ward and Coordinating Chairman for Igboetiti Central, said the roadshow was initiated by ward chairmen from the area to ensure that all PDP candidates emerged victorious in the forthcoming general elections as Ugwuanyi and people elected under the platform of PDP in 2015 have done well in the state

Daiy Sun gathered that plastic buckets, umbrellas with PDP sticker were given to people in all the wards.