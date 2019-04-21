George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

No fewer than 5,000 persons at the weekend have benefitted from the free medical treatment which includes minor surgeries for cataracts and hernia sponsored by the member representing the Ideato North/ South Federal Constituency, Hon. Austin Chukwukere.

This was even as the people were equally vaccinated against Hepatitis during the free medical mission.

Speaking at the flag of the free medical mission which was held simultaneously at Amanto Health Centre in Ideato South and Obodoukwu in Ideato North, Hon. Chukwukere said that the major reason why he had organized the programme is to improve the health conditions of his constituents especially the indigents ones who could afford the resources to take care of themselves.

” I am happy that this event is taking place today for the benefit of our people. This program is not just a one-off program it will continue so that our people who are suffering from different ailments can be treated free of charge. Already over 100 persons that have been suffering from cataracts are today free from the problem. People with hernia and appendicitis are also free after being operated on by the team of Doctors here.

Again over 1000 eyeglasses have also been distributed to persons with sight problems by our team of eye specialist from Vision Savers Eye care limited from Abuja are here to see to that.”.

The Federal lawmaker noted that the program which is the first in the entire federal Constituency was well conceived and executed for the benefit of the poor people.

Also, the team leader, Dr. Ajis Eleazer said disclosed that over three hundred persons including men, women, and children who have been suffering from a hernia, cataracts, appendix and including hernia of the scrotum are now free from the ailments.

He commended the sponsor for the program stressing that but for this program majority of the people could not have bored the financial burden of the medical surgery.

” I must commend Hon Austine Chukwukere because since Saturday that we commenced the people have been trooping in and some of the elderly ones were brought with buses to avail themselves of the opportunity to get free treatment for their various ailments. We also vaccinated people against deadly hepatitis. Again over 1,000 medical glasses have given out to people after they have been screened .”

One of the beneficiaries, Onuegbe Peter who had disclosed that he has not seen with both eyes for three years as a result of cataracts was full of gratitude to Hon. Chukwukere after he regained his sight after the operation.

It was the same for madam Celestina Ibe who also regained her full sight after the removal of cataracts which has prevented her from the use of her sight for three years.