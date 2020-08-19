Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Police command has deployed no fewer than 5,000 police officers to monitor the Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami who disclosed this at a press conference yesterday, said the Police are prepared for the conduct of the election.

He said the Police officers will be joined by other sister security agencies including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Police commissioner who warned against violence before, during and after the polls, called on all political stakeholders in the state to follow the rules of the game in the Saturday’s election.

He said arrangements are on ground to deploy additional man power to the state ahead of the October 10 governorship election, stressing that the Police would ensure peaceful conduct of the governorship election.

Salami said police officers from neighbouring states of Edo, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti will join the over 5,000 police officers in the state for the governorship election.

For the smooth conduct of the Saturday’s poll, the Police commissioner disclosed that Police officers numbering 10 will monitor each of the polling unit in the state.

He said the police have perfected all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the election, adding that security of lives and property of the people are of high priority to the state police command.