From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

About 5,000 residents of Rigasa, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State are currently benefitting from the 1 Division Nigerian Army free medical outreach marking this year’s Nigerian Army celebration week.

The choice of Rigasa, Igabi, for the medical outreach may not be unconnected to the fact that the community hosts renowned National formations include 1 Division NA, Nigerian Defence Academy, Nigerian Air Force base, Nigeria Railway among others.

Over the years, corporate social responsibility such as this medical outreach has increased the civilian-military relationship in terms of intelligence gathering in military and sister agencies operations.

A beneficiary, Umar Muhammed, who suffers eye problem thanked the Division for the intervention but was quick to call on the military leadership to increase the security capability in the area as he and other subsistence farmers have not been able to go to farm due to the nefarious activities of the criminal bandits.

“I came here because I have an eye problem. I want to thank the Army for the medical outreach we are having here today which I am a beneficiary of.

“As much as we need this help, I want to appeal to the Army to provide us with more security. I am a farmer. I cannot go to the farm. We need more security in the rural parts of Rigasa”, he appealed.

The District Head of Rigasa, Muhammed Aminu Idris while appreciating Army for the gesture, used the opportunity to call on the army authority to enlist eligible young persons into its employment.

According to him, “This is the first time we are witnessing this medical outreach which will really help our people to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenses. We are happy you have chosen Rigasa for this year’s medical outreach of the 1 Division.

“We are also happy that the GOC just approved a borehole for the general hospital, Rigasa. I’m appealing to you to engage youths from this district into the Division’s medical employment”, he said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Major General DH Ali-Kefi told the gathering at the LEA Primary School, Rigasa that, the medical outreach allows the NA to celebrate and honour her fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price while defending the country’s territorial integrity.

Represented by the Commander, 51 Signal Brigade, Brigadier General Adeleke Ayannuga, the GOC urged the beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity as they interact with military medical personnel in other to get the best experience.

“I wish to assure you that headquarters 1 Division Nigerian Army will continue to render selfless services to its host community and the country at large whenever the need arises”, he said.

He however thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya for exemplary and inspiring leadership, support and motivation to the Division which has been a key factor in the successes recorded so far by the Division.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.