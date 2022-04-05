By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ogun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has trained 503 principals across the four divisions of the state for better management and quality delivery of an impactive education system in public secondary schools.

Chairman, TESCOM, Olalekan Ifede, declared open the training, tagged “Upskilling: Critical Measures in Critical Times,” in Abeokuta. He said the training was put together for principals in Remo, Ijebu, Yewa, and Egba divisions on measures to make the school environment conducive for teachers and students.

He said the training took into consideration the rate at which parents and students now beat up teachers on school premises, adding that in the present time school administrators need to know ways of communicating with the students strategically, without stress, and leadership styles needed for better management of secondary schools.

Also, the chairman of the Training Committee, commissioner III in the commission, Olanrenwaju Majekodunmi blamed the lack of home training on the part of the students for their unruly behaviour, saying the training would re-engineer and put to shape the communication skills between the school administrators and students.

Majekodunmi commended the present administration for approving the training, expressing hope that training for vice-principals, teaching, and non-teaching staff across the state would also get the approval of the governor.

In their presentations, the facilitators, Bishop Olufemi Jesunaike, Dr. Solomon Sokunbi, and Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Makinde, urged the principals to leave legacies worthy of emulation for their subordinates and consistently monitor their health, in order to achieve optimal goals in their careers.

The facilitators emphasised the need to deploy subtle strategies in handling staff under their purview, as it would foster accelerated success in their various assignments.

Speaking, president, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ogun State chapter, Dr. Ayodele Womiloju, said the training was apt, considering the rate at which students were putting up intolerable behaviour.