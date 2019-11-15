Five hundred and four insurance brokerage firms have submitted bids to insure the oil and non-oil assets of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

251 firms submitted bids for insurance broker for oil assets while 253 firms submitted bids for non-oil assets.

While they jostle for the juicy contract, the Group Managing Director of the national oil company, Mr Mele Kyari has called on them to be wary of jobbers who often claim they can help them win the bid for a fee, saying that the corporation does have middlemen of any sort.

The GMD gave the warning on Thursday at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, during a public opening of bids for insurance broker for NNPC Oil/Non-Oli Assets and Liability For The Year 2020/2021.

He said: “I want to put it on record today that anybody that promises you that he is going to help you win this bid is a liar, a fraud. If you know anyone who makes such claims, please let us know so that we can take appropriate action”, Kyari charged representatives of the insurance brokerage firms.

Kyari assured the firms that the evaluation and selection process would be transparent and accountable in keeping with the corporation’s Transparency, Accountability, and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda.

He there would be a level playing field for all the bidders to guarantee the emergence of the best among them based on their respective track record and commitment to excellence.

He stated that NNPC was desirous of engaging reputable and competent professional brokers that could provide unparalleled and exceptional valuation and insurance services to sustain its drive for excellence service delivery.

Also speaking at the event, Group General Manager, Risk Management and Insurance Division, Mr. Mustapha Muhammed, noted that the bid opening was conducted in the full glare of representatives of the bidding companies and other stakeholders to demonstrate NNPC’s commitment to transparency and due process in all its operations.

Some representatives of the bidding firms also expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.