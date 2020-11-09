Federal Ministry of Health has warned that no fewer than 50 million Nigerians were at risk of getting infected with onchocerciasis, also called river blindness.

The Programme Manager, National Onchocerciasis Elimination Programme in the ministry, Mr. Michael Igbe, made the disclosure in Ibadan during a dialogue organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

Igbe who spoke on “Overview on onchocerciasis elimination in Nigeria” said onchocerciasis was transmitted by the bite of an infected black fly, Simulium damnosum and other species, breeding in fast-flowing streams and rivers. He explained that the disease was caused by the nematode Onchocerca volvulus, which is the second leading cause of preventable blindness.

He noted that “people become blind early in life as from 20-30 years.”

He added that the major challenge faced in addressing the disease was insecurity in some local government areas.

Others, he said, were poor funding by government and inadequate logistics for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) programme.He noted that NTDs are viral, parasitic and bacterial diseases that mainly affect the world’s poorest people.

He said treatment with ivermectin started in 1989, but that in 1997 the Community Directed Treatment with Ivermectin (CDTI) strategy was adopted as the main strategy of programme implementation in the country.

“At inception, Nigeria had interventions covering 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Now, 27 states and the FCT, with about 50 million persons in Nigeria are at risk of onchocerciasis,” he said.